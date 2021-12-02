Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 526,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

