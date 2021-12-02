Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of LE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 880,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,611. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.