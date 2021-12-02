HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Tops $0.0005

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market capitalization of $15,994.94 and approximately $26.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

