Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Atkore stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 501,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

