Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 1,905,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
