Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 1,905,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.