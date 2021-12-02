xSuter Hits 24 Hour Volume of $200,130.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One xSuter coin can now be bought for $251.09 or 0.00445355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xSuter has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. xSuter has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $200,130.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xSuter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.32 or 0.07953913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.25 or 1.00527724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002690 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSuter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSuter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSuter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSUTERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xSuter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSuter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.