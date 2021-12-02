Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0201

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $50,301.02 and $3,394.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

