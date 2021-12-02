Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of ROST traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.56. 2,396,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,740. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

