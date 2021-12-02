VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $69.23 million and $40,492.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,597,245 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

