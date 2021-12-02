WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $104,681.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.