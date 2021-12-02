Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

EDN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 45,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.