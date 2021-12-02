Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $207-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

ESTC stock traded down $20.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,502. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

