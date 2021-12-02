Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,424.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.58 or 0.00358516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

