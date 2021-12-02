Binance Coin Price Hits $614.50 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion and $2.30 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $614.50 or 0.01087484 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
