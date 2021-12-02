JOE Tops One Day Volume of $20.44 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. JOE has a market cap of $344.63 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.99 or 0.07946852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.99 or 0.99878423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 130,195,413 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

