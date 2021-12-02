Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.16 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 526,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,039. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $446.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

