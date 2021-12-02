DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.82. 7,630,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,550. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

