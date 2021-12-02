LuaSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $12.36 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $177,688.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,201,754 coins and its circulating supply is 128,402,317 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

