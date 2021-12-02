Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $955.60 million and $13.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $54.56 or 0.00096592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00400258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00178721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

