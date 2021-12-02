Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded up $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $535.30. 1,585,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $292.82 and a 12 month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

