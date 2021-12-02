nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.06.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. 3,446,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,357. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.