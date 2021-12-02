Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $383,201.20 and approximately $6,359.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

