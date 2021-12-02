Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DECK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,834. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $269.82 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock worth $8,607,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

