Credits Reaches One Day Volume of $207,642.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Credits has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $207,642.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

