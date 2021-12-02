Dock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.91 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $70.98 million and $44.91 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00410902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 866,700,140 coins and its circulating supply is 737,789,773 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

