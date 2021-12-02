ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $52,528.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.01 or 0.98584258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00662385 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003151 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

