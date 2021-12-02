Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $11,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $13,296.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

