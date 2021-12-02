Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl Acquires 3,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HZN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.