Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Buys 18,365 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,975. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

