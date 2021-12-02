Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Buys 18,365 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,975. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
