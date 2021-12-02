HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis Buys 2,801 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,484. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

