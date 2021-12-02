Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,502. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.