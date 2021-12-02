Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
