$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $615.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $713.67 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,132. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 45.39. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 467,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 446,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

