Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.820-$4.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.36-2.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.68. 2,029,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.