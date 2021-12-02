Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Buys $141,250.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 860,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,078. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

