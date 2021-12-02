Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RJF stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $103.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $221,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 281.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

