Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,714,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,389. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

