Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,714,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,389. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.