Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells 4,383 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $32.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $661.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,732. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $711.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

