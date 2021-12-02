Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 3,136,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 202,886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
