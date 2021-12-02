Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 3,136,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 202,886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

