Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.67. 977,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,539. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
