Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.67. 977,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,539. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

