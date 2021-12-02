Jarvis Network Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $388,009.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

