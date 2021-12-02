NuCypher (NU) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $626.70 million and $140.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,355,536,932 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

