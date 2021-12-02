Nestree Hits One Day Trading Volume of $390,147.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $390,147.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,832.73 or 0.98537266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.00661542 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

