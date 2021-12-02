Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 826,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

