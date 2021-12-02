Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.50).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.40 ($9.55) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The firm has a market cap of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of 35.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

