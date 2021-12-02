Jones Lang LaSalle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,928 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL traded up $12.35 on Thursday, reaching $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 634,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,280. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.