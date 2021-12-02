Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Zuora has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

