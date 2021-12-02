Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target at $32.85

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Keyera stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080. Keyera has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

