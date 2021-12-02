Analysts Anticipate FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

