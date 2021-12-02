Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Green Impact Partners (GIP)

Green Impact Partners (CVE: GIP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2021 – Green Impact Partners had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

11/26/2021 – Green Impact Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Green Impact Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Green Impact Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

GIP stock remained flat at $C$4.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.23. Green Impact Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$99.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

